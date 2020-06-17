Amenities

BRIGHT PRIME EAST VILLAGE 3 BED APARTMENT W/LAUNDRY & PETS OK! June 1 Showing this week! Contact Lina with all Inquiries - WON’T LAST! This 3 bedroom apartment features video intercom, hardwood floors, a galley kitchen kitchen with good storage, living room, bedrooms with large windows and lots of natural light, 2 of which have large closets, and there is a laundry room in the building.



3 Brm / 1 Bath

Available June 1st

PRIME East Village location

Close to trains

Laundry Room

Pet Friendly

Lots of Natural Light

Video Intercom

Low Fee

Embed yourself in the East Village community in this 3 bed apartment. Always busy with people and nightlife, this apartment is in a prime location; so many restaurants and bars to choose from, pick your pleasure, this area has it all. Walking distance Tompkins Square Park, which has a Greenmarket on the weekends, seasonal events, basketball court, Citibike, a dog park, and GrowNYC also hosts clothing collection and food scrap composting here. Other nearby parks include the East River Park and Hamilton Recreation Center. At East River Park you can take advantage of the beautiful river views, bike path, running track, barbecuing areas, soccer field, tennis court, baseball field, and basketball court. Hamilton Recreation Center is equipped with an outdoor Olympic-sized pool, basketball and handball courts, playground, fitness center, billiards, and Wi-Fi-hot spots.



Walk, ride, or cruise your way to school or work. Plenty of transportation options with nearby Citibike, a 24/hr Duane Reade Pharmacy and convenient store, Union Market and Whole Foods.

For Inquiries & Viewings Call, Text or Email: Lina @ 646-270-8457 - LinasListings@gmail.com Ask me about my other listings around Manhattan!