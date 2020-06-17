All apartments in New York
17 Ave C

17 Avenue C · (646) 270-8457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Avenue C, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
BRIGHT PRIME EAST VILLAGE 3 BED APARTMENT W/LAUNDRY & PETS OK! June 1 Showing this week! Contact Lina with all Inquiries - WON’T LAST! This 3 bedroom apartment features video intercom, hardwood floors, a galley kitchen kitchen with good storage, living room, bedrooms with large windows and lots of natural light, 2 of which have large closets, and there is a laundry room in the building.

3 Brm / 1 Bath
Available June 1st
PRIME East Village location
Close to trains
Laundry Room
Pet Friendly
Lots of Natural Light
Video Intercom
Low Fee
Embed yourself in the East Village community in this 3 bed apartment. Always busy with people and nightlife, this apartment is in a prime location; so many restaurants and bars to choose from, pick your pleasure, this area has it all. Walking distance Tompkins Square Park, which has a Greenmarket on the weekends, seasonal events, basketball court, Citibike, a dog park, and GrowNYC also hosts clothing collection and food scrap composting here. Other nearby parks include the East River Park and Hamilton Recreation Center. At East River Park you can take advantage of the beautiful river views, bike path, running track, barbecuing areas, soccer field, tennis court, baseball field, and basketball court. Hamilton Recreation Center is equipped with an outdoor Olympic-sized pool, basketball and handball courts, playground, fitness center, billiards, and Wi-Fi-hot spots.

Walk, ride, or cruise your way to school or work. Plenty of transportation options with nearby Citibike, a 24/hr Duane Reade Pharmacy and convenient store, Union Market and Whole Foods.
For Inquiries & Viewings Call, Text or Email: Lina @ 646-270-8457 - LinasListings@gmail.com Ask me about my other listings around Manhattan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Ave C have any available units?
17 Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Ave C have?
Some of 17 Ave C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
17 Ave C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Ave C pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Ave C is pet friendly.
Does 17 Ave C offer parking?
No, 17 Ave C does not offer parking.
Does 17 Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Ave C have a pool?
Yes, 17 Ave C has a pool.
Does 17 Ave C have accessible units?
No, 17 Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
