Hello hope you are safe and healthy. Virus is waning and Manhattan never fails to prevail.And we open our arms to welcome you to this beautiful three bedroom:elegantly furnishedquiet environmenthigh quality decorswell-maintainedwith fun and caring owner in residenceheat and water includedpet: need to pass the interviewprivate outdoor space withfireplace400 sqft terrace: gardening and barbecue allowedshares welcomeguarantors acceptedNear 6 train stationYou don't need to worry about furniture and utensils. Just bring your luggage