168 LUDLOW ST.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits Queen Bed, Nightstand and a Dresser-Livingroom fits 3 Seater Couch, TV and a Coffee Table-Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Exposed Brick-Decorative Fireplace -Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Granite Countertop W/ Tile Backlash-2 ClosetsContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7662