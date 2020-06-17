All apartments in New York
168 LUDLOW ST.
168 LUDLOW ST.

168 Ludlow Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

168 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits Queen Bed, Nightstand and a Dresser-Livingroom fits 3 Seater Couch, TV and a Coffee Table-Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Exposed Brick-Decorative Fireplace -Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Granite Countertop W/ Tile Backlash-2 ClosetsContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7662

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 LUDLOW ST. have any available units?
168 LUDLOW ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 LUDLOW ST. have?
Some of 168 LUDLOW ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 LUDLOW ST. currently offering any rent specials?
168 LUDLOW ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 LUDLOW ST. pet-friendly?
No, 168 LUDLOW ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 168 LUDLOW ST. offer parking?
No, 168 LUDLOW ST. does not offer parking.
Does 168 LUDLOW ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 LUDLOW ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 LUDLOW ST. have a pool?
No, 168 LUDLOW ST. does not have a pool.
Does 168 LUDLOW ST. have accessible units?
No, 168 LUDLOW ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 168 LUDLOW ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 LUDLOW ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
