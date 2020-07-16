All apartments in New York
167 Perry Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

167 Perry Street

167 Perry Street · (212) 500-1191
Location

167 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-S · Avail. now

$4,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy miles of breathtaking Hudson River views in this immaculate West Village one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op home with an open subletting policy and riverside private balcony #sunsetforever!

A wall of west-facing windows invites you inside this home to bask in treetop vistas and amazing western light. Enjoy sunset cocktails on the spacious balcony while bicyclists, runners and sailboats pass by below. Wide-plank hardwood floors, extra-tall ceilings and a working fireplace grace the large living room. The open kitchen dazzles with sleek modern cabinetry, Corian countertops, a pantry and high-end stainless steel Miele appliances, and the wide breakfast bar offers the perfect perch for casual meals. Soothe away stress in the spa bathroom equipped with floor-to-ceiling storage and a large soaking tub with a showerhead and handheld sprayer. The queen-size bedroom features a ceiling fan and a wall of custom closets with built-in shelving and drawers, and another roomy closet near the entry completes this utterly charming West Village haven.

167 Perry Street is a postwar cooperative where residents enjoy 24-hour doorman service, live-in superintendent, outdoor bike storage, laundry on every floor and a roof deck with spectacular city and Hudson River views. Generous board policies permit pets, subletting, pied--terre and in-unit washer-dryers with approval. Maintenance also includes high-speed internet and cable TV including Showtime and HBO.

Located on a desirable, tree-lined block in the coveted West Village, this home is surrounded by world-class dining, nightlife, and shopping. Explore 500-acre Hudson River Park, or enjoy The High Line and the Whitney Museum just a few blocks north. Access to transportation is excellent with 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Perry Street have any available units?
167 Perry Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Perry Street have?
Some of 167 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 167 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 167 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 167 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 167 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 167 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
