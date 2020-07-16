Amenities

Enjoy miles of breathtaking Hudson River views in this immaculate West Village one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op home with an open subletting policy and riverside private balcony #sunsetforever!



A wall of west-facing windows invites you inside this home to bask in treetop vistas and amazing western light. Enjoy sunset cocktails on the spacious balcony while bicyclists, runners and sailboats pass by below. Wide-plank hardwood floors, extra-tall ceilings and a working fireplace grace the large living room. The open kitchen dazzles with sleek modern cabinetry, Corian countertops, a pantry and high-end stainless steel Miele appliances, and the wide breakfast bar offers the perfect perch for casual meals. Soothe away stress in the spa bathroom equipped with floor-to-ceiling storage and a large soaking tub with a showerhead and handheld sprayer. The queen-size bedroom features a ceiling fan and a wall of custom closets with built-in shelving and drawers, and another roomy closet near the entry completes this utterly charming West Village haven.



167 Perry Street is a postwar cooperative where residents enjoy 24-hour doorman service, live-in superintendent, outdoor bike storage, laundry on every floor and a roof deck with spectacular city and Hudson River views. Generous board policies permit pets, subletting, pied--terre and in-unit washer-dryers with approval. Maintenance also includes high-speed internet and cable TV including Showtime and HBO.



Located on a desirable, tree-lined block in the coveted West Village, this home is surrounded by world-class dining, nightlife, and shopping. Explore 500-acre Hudson River Park, or enjoy The High Line and the Whitney Museum just a few blocks north. Access to transportation is excellent with 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains nearby.