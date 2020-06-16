165 Attorney Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated media room furnished

Beautiful Sunny, Furnished One Bedroom Apartment in the Cool LES for Short Term Rental



Experience the New York lifestyle in this fully furnished, beautiful sunny 1bedroom apt, located in the Lower East Side nearby the vibrant SoHo area with great restaurants, bars, music, movie theaters, museums and much more. Walking distance to the 6, F, M, D, B and Z subway station. This 2nd floor renovated apt is filled with plenty of natural light with 3 big windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, marble bathroom and nice kitchen.



Minimum lease term: 1 month