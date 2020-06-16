All apartments in New York
Find more places like 165 Attorney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
165 Attorney Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

165 Attorney Street

165 Attorney Street · (917) 833-7393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

165 Attorney Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful Sunny, Furnished One Bedroom Apartment in the Cool LES for Short Term Rental

Experience the New York lifestyle in this fully furnished, beautiful sunny 1bedroom apt, located in the Lower East Side nearby the vibrant SoHo area with great restaurants, bars, music, movie theaters, museums and much more. Walking distance to the 6, F, M, D, B and Z subway station. This 2nd floor renovated apt is filled with plenty of natural light with 3 big windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, marble bathroom and nice kitchen.

Minimum lease term: 1 month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Attorney Street have any available units?
165 Attorney Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Attorney Street have?
Some of 165 Attorney Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Attorney Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Attorney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Attorney Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 Attorney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 Attorney Street offer parking?
No, 165 Attorney Street does not offer parking.
Does 165 Attorney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Attorney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Attorney Street have a pool?
No, 165 Attorney Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 Attorney Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Attorney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Attorney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Attorney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 165 Attorney Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity