Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 AM

164 West 83rd Street

164 West 83rd Street · (212) 893-1737
Location

164 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*Virtual tour available upon request* Charming prewar true 2 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms apartment, located at 164 West 83rd Street, just one and half blocks from Central Park. This wonderful quiet home is only one flight up from the front entrance.Inside you will find a spacious living room that features a decorative red brick fireplace, plank hardwood floors, and a pass through to the kitchen. The galley kitchen contains all stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, lots of cabinet space on both sides of the pass through and granite counter tops. The winged bedrooms are similar in size and one has an en-suite bath. Both bathrooms are clean white and have updated vanities. Laundry in building, sorry no pets for renters as per the building rules. Just a few blocks from the B,C and 1 trains. Available for early August move-in date.Allow for 24 hours notice as apartment is currently occupied. Please call Gina Sabio for a private appointment for 164 West 83rd Street apt 2R.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 West 83rd Street have any available units?
164 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 164 West 83rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 West 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 164 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 164 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 164 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 164 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 164 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 West 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
