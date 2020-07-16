Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

*Virtual tour available upon request* Charming prewar true 2 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms apartment, located at 164 West 83rd Street, just one and half blocks from Central Park. This wonderful quiet home is only one flight up from the front entrance.Inside you will find a spacious living room that features a decorative red brick fireplace, plank hardwood floors, and a pass through to the kitchen. The galley kitchen contains all stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, lots of cabinet space on both sides of the pass through and granite counter tops. The winged bedrooms are similar in size and one has an en-suite bath. Both bathrooms are clean white and have updated vanities. Laundry in building, sorry no pets for renters as per the building rules. Just a few blocks from the B,C and 1 trains. Available for early August move-in date.Allow for 24 hours notice as apartment is currently occupied. Please call Gina Sabio for a private appointment for 164 West 83rd Street apt 2R.