All apartments in New York
Find more places like 162 2nd Ave 6N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
162 2nd Ave 6N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

162 2nd Ave 6N

162 2nd Ave · (917) 530-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

162 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6N · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE RENOVATED 1BDR IN A STYLISH PREWAR DOORMAN - Property Id: 278815

NO FEE !!
Rental apartment- Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom with one Bath in a FULLY RENOVATED Pre-war landmark doorman building in the heart of the East Village.
High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Incredible Natural Light throughout.
King size bedroom.
Open Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.
Full Marble Bathroom and lots of closet space including a walk in.

24-hour doorman, Laundry facilities, Elevator, Live in super, Package room.
Close to NYU
Please contact me to schedule a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278815
Property Id 278815

(RLNE5847661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 2nd Ave 6N have any available units?
162 2nd Ave 6N has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 2nd Ave 6N have?
Some of 162 2nd Ave 6N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 2nd Ave 6N currently offering any rent specials?
162 2nd Ave 6N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 2nd Ave 6N pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 2nd Ave 6N is pet friendly.
Does 162 2nd Ave 6N offer parking?
No, 162 2nd Ave 6N does not offer parking.
Does 162 2nd Ave 6N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 2nd Ave 6N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 2nd Ave 6N have a pool?
No, 162 2nd Ave 6N does not have a pool.
Does 162 2nd Ave 6N have accessible units?
No, 162 2nd Ave 6N does not have accessible units.
Does 162 2nd Ave 6N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 2nd Ave 6N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 162 2nd Ave 6N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity