162 2nd Ave 6N

Amenities
NO FEE RENOVATED 1BDR IN A STYLISH PREWAR DOORMAN - Property Id: 278815
NO FEE !!
Rental apartment- Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom with one Bath in a FULLY RENOVATED Pre-war landmark doorman building in the heart of the East Village.
High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Incredible Natural Light throughout.
King size bedroom.
Open Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.
Full Marble Bathroom and lots of closet space including a walk in.
24-hour doorman, Laundry facilities, Elevator, Live in super, Package room.
Close to NYU
Please contact me to schedule a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278815
Property Id 278815
(RLNE5847661)