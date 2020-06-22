162 2nd Ave 6N

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE RENOVATED 1BDR IN A STYLISH PREWAR DOORMAN - Property Id: 278815



NO FEE !!

Rental apartment- Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom with one Bath in a FULLY RENOVATED Pre-war landmark doorman building in the heart of the East Village.

High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Incredible Natural Light throughout.

King size bedroom.

Open Kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave.

Full Marble Bathroom and lots of closet space including a walk in.



24-hour doorman, Laundry facilities, Elevator, Live in super, Package room.

Close to NYU

Please contact me to schedule a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278815

Property Id 278815



(RLNE5847661)