*This is a lease assignment. Lease is through May 31st, 2021, with the option to renew!.**VIDEO TOUR UPON REQUEST!* Welcome to 160 West 84th Street in Manhattan - a charming two-bedroom home in the heart of Upper West Side. This charming pre-war apartment features, washing & dryer in unit, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of closet space. All of this and just a block away from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History. You also have access to the 86th St 1,2,3, B, & C train stations. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!