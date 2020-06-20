All apartments in New York
160 West 84th Street
160 West 84th Street

160 West 84th Street · (516) 770-6122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*This is a lease assignment. Lease is through May 31st, 2021, with the option to renew!.**VIDEO TOUR UPON REQUEST!* Welcome to 160 West 84th Street in Manhattan - a charming two-bedroom home in the heart of Upper West Side. This charming pre-war apartment features, washing & dryer in unit, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, and plenty of closet space. All of this and just a block away from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History. You also have access to the 86th St 1,2,3, B, & C train stations. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 West 84th Street have any available units?
160 West 84th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 West 84th Street have?
Some of 160 West 84th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 West 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 West 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 160 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 160 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 West 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
