All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 West 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 West 12th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

160 West 12th Street

160 W 12th St · (917) 863-8209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 88 · Avail. now

$25,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
Located in the luxury condominium, The Greenwich Lane, this spectacular corner three bedroom, three and a half bathroom residence spans approximately 2,452 gross square feet. The interiors were designed by renowned interior designer, Thomas O'Brien and features include new oversized casement windows, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, Lutron lighting, Nanz hardware, Waterworks fixtures and a four-pipe HVAC system with zoned climate control for each room. Off an elegant entrance gallery is the grand living room with open views overlooking the neighboring park and the charming townhouses of the West Village. There is a gourmet kitchen with custom painted wood and stainless steel cabinetry and white marble slab countertops. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, Subzero freezer, Miele dishwasher, Wolf six-burner range, Wolf oven and a built-in Wolf microwave. There is a powder room and laundry room with a side-by-side LG washer/dryer and a sink. As for the private quarters, the corner master bedroom suite faces onto 12th Street and west with picturesque open views. The suite features two enormous walk-in-closets. There is a lavish en-suite windowed master bathroom which is elegantly appointed with a custom millwork vanity with two sinks, deep soaking oversized bathtub, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and radiant heat in the floors. There are two additional bedroom suites both with large walk-in closets and en-suite renovated bathrooms. There is a full-time doorman and concierge. Building amenities include a private garden, fitness center, yoga and treatment rooms, 25-meter swimming pool with hot tub, golf simulator, screening room, playroom, residents lounge, dining room with guest chefs kitchen and separate catering kitchen. This luxurious residence embodies quintessential Greenwich Village living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 West 12th Street have any available units?
160 West 12th Street has a unit available for $25,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 West 12th Street have?
Some of 160 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 160 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 West 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 160 West 12th Street has a pool.
Does 160 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 West 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity