160 West 12th Street

Amenities

Located in the luxury condominium, The Greenwich Lane, this spectacular corner three bedroom, three and a half bathroom residence spans approximately 2,452 gross square feet. The interiors were designed by renowned interior designer, Thomas O'Brien and features include new oversized casement windows, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, Lutron lighting, Nanz hardware, Waterworks fixtures and a four-pipe HVAC system with zoned climate control for each room. Off an elegant entrance gallery is the grand living room with open views overlooking the neighboring park and the charming townhouses of the West Village. There is a gourmet kitchen with custom painted wood and stainless steel cabinetry and white marble slab countertops. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, Subzero freezer, Miele dishwasher, Wolf six-burner range, Wolf oven and a built-in Wolf microwave. There is a powder room and laundry room with a side-by-side LG washer/dryer and a sink. As for the private quarters, the corner master bedroom suite faces onto 12th Street and west with picturesque open views. The suite features two enormous walk-in-closets. There is a lavish en-suite windowed master bathroom which is elegantly appointed with a custom millwork vanity with two sinks, deep soaking oversized bathtub, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and radiant heat in the floors. There are two additional bedroom suites both with large walk-in closets and en-suite renovated bathrooms. There is a full-time doorman and concierge. Building amenities include a private garden, fitness center, yoga and treatment rooms, 25-meter swimming pool with hot tub, golf simulator, screening room, playroom, residents lounge, dining room with guest chefs kitchen and separate catering kitchen. This luxurious residence embodies quintessential Greenwich Village living.