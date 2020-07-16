All apartments in New York
160 Prince Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

160 Prince Street

160 Prince Street · (646) 630-5277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Finally an affordable REAL 1BR in the heart of Soho! High pressed tin ceilings, a separate kitchen with modern appliances, windowed bath with subway tile and inlaid wood flooring throughout. Located in the epicenter of all downtown living has to offer. This one WILL NOT LAST! Email to arrange a private viewing. NO FEE,Finally an affordable REAL 1BR in the heart of Soho! High pressed tin ceilings, separate kitchen with modern appliances, windowed bath with subway tile and inlaid wood flooring throughout. Located in the epicenter of all downtown living has to offer. This one WILL NOT LAST! Email to arrange a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Prince Street have any available units?
160 Prince Street has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 160 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Prince Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Prince Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 Prince Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 160 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Prince Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 160 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Prince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Prince Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Prince Street does not have units with air conditioning.
