Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

160 E 39TH ST.

160 East 39th Street · (609) 709-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
NO FEE! You can only find this Murray Hill 2 bedroom deal in one place - right here! The kitchen and bath have recently undergone complete renovations. This means sparkling granite countertops in the kitchen, and a marble tiled bathroom. Enjoy LG Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher and Microwave in the windowed kitchen. The apartment retains its charm with walls of exposed brick in the living room and both bedrooms. There are also TWO deco fireplaces, and flawless hardwood floors. You'll have to see it to believe it, so call us to set up an appointment!The apartment is located in the BEATING HEART OF MURRAY HILL! Surrounded by bars, cafes and restaurants *Hiroshi*Duke's*D'Agostino's*The Perfect Pint*Aroma Espresso Bar*AMC Theaters as well as banks, supermarkets, grocery stores and shopping areas! Minutes away from the Chrysler Building and Grand Central Station! 4/5/6/7/S Subway Lines, Metro North Railway, M103/M102/BxM1/M42/QM 34/QM40/QM42 Bus Lines!Photos are of a similar unit in the same building.IMPORTANT NOTE: If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority. Call The Anchor Knights for this EXCLUSIVE Offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

