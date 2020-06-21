160 E 39TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar media room

NO FEE! You can only find this Murray Hill 2 bedroom deal in one place - right here! The kitchen and bath have recently undergone complete renovations. This means sparkling granite countertops in the kitchen, and a marble tiled bathroom. Enjoy LG Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher and Microwave in the windowed kitchen. The apartment retains its charm with walls of exposed brick in the living room and both bedrooms. There are also TWO deco fireplaces, and flawless hardwood floors. You'll have to see it to believe it, so call us to set up an appointment!The apartment is located in the BEATING HEART OF MURRAY HILL! Surrounded by bars, cafes and restaurants *Hiroshi*Duke's*D'Agostino's*The Perfect Pint*Aroma Espresso Bar*AMC Theaters as well as banks, supermarkets, grocery stores and shopping areas! Minutes away from the Chrysler Building and Grand Central Station! 4/5/6/7/S Subway Lines, Metro North Railway, M103/M102/BxM1/M42/QM 34/QM40/QM42 Bus Lines!Photos are of a similar unit in the same building.IMPORTANT NOTE: If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority. Call The Anchor Knights for this EXCLUSIVE Offer!