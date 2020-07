Amenities

The best park view for the price at the Essex House! Super-spacious two bedroom, two bath, designer decorated and fully furnished. Gracious foyer entrance and expansive living/dining great room on the park. Split bedrooms each with ensuite bath. Massive closet space. Washer/dryer. A/C, electricity, cable TV/internet/hi speed wifi included. All hotel services available: 24/7 room service, maid service, laundry, gym, spa, restaurant. Three month minimum, please. No pets, no smoking.