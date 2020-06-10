160 Bleecker St

Amenities

-Extremely over-sized 1 Bedroom 2 bedroom flex duplex unit in a fantastic 24/Hour doorman building situated on the SoHo-Greenwich Village border !!!

-Just steps to NYU, Washington Sq Park, high fashion boutiques, tons of restaurants, several subway lines and bars for a refreshing drink after work. -Tons of natural light because of amazing skylight ceiling windows and very high ceilings.

-Enormous living room with large size windows and breathtaking, open city views.

-Living room can comfortably accommodate a dining table and

-Newly renovated bathroom on both floors.

-Kitchen is equipped with excellent good condition appliances.

-Bedroom can easily accommodate a queen sized bed.

-Laundry area on every floor !

-Pet Friendly Building! **Guarantors Accepted!! **Fast & Easy Approval Process!! *No Board Approval!!

**Steps away from cafes, bars, restaurants!! ***Fantastic Location for NYU students ! Call, text or email for more information or to schedule a viewing.