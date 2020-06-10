All apartments in New York
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:55 PM

160 Bleecker St

160 Bleecker Street · (803) 480-2538
Location

160 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
doorman
-Extremely over-sized 1 Bedroom 2 bedroom flex duplex unit in a fantastic 24/Hour doorman building situated on the SoHo-Greenwich Village border !!!
-Just steps to NYU, Washington Sq Park, high fashion boutiques, tons of restaurants, several subway lines and bars for a refreshing drink after work. -Tons of natural light because of amazing skylight ceiling windows and very high ceilings.
-Enormous living room with large size windows and breathtaking, open city views.
-Living room can comfortably accommodate a dining table and
-Newly renovated bathroom on both floors.
-Kitchen is equipped with excellent good condition appliances.
-Bedroom can easily accommodate a queen sized bed.
-Laundry area on every floor !
-Pet Friendly Building! **Guarantors Accepted!! **Fast & Easy Approval Process!! *No Board Approval!!
**Steps away from cafes, bars, restaurants!! ***Fantastic Location for NYU students ! Call, text or email for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

