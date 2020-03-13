Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated extra storage

On the cusp of West Village and Greenwich Village this voluminous one bedroom apartment can be found on one of the the most charming tree lined peaceful streets on the cusp of Greenwich Village. Only one flight up in an historic townhouse, this renovated parlor level apartment boasts dramatic ceiling heights, stunning floor to ceiling french windows, gorgeous natural light, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Heat, gas and water are included in the rent. Other building pluses: video intercom system, on-site storage available for a fee, and a laundry room available as a courtesy amenity.16-18 Charles Street is a newly renovated townhouse rental building. Part of a handsome Greek revival row of townhouses, it was built in 1845 for former state senator Myndert Van Schaick. The block is beautiful, tree-lined and peaceful, yet central to transport and some of the best amenities, restaurants and nightlife New York Central has to offer.*This building has a no pet policy**CYOF