Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

16-18 Charles Street

16 Charles St · (212) 444-7932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$3,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
On the cusp of West Village and Greenwich Village this voluminous one bedroom apartment can be found on one of the the most charming tree lined peaceful streets on the cusp of Greenwich Village. Only one flight up in an historic townhouse, this renovated parlor level apartment boasts dramatic ceiling heights, stunning floor to ceiling french windows, gorgeous natural light, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Heat, gas and water are included in the rent. Other building pluses: video intercom system, on-site storage available for a fee, and a laundry room available as a courtesy amenity.16-18 Charles Street is a newly renovated townhouse rental building. Part of a handsome Greek revival row of townhouses, it was built in 1845 for former state senator Myndert Van Schaick. The block is beautiful, tree-lined and peaceful, yet central to transport and some of the best amenities, restaurants and nightlife New York Central has to offer.*This building has a no pet policy**CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16-18 Charles Street have any available units?
16-18 Charles Street has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16-18 Charles Street have?
Some of 16-18 Charles Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16-18 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
16-18 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16-18 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 16-18 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16-18 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 16-18 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 16-18 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16-18 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16-18 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 16-18 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 16-18 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 16-18 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16-18 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16-18 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.
