Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom with spiral staircase to private roof deck. Apartment features a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with dishwasher. Exposed brick, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. Conveniently located on Lexington Avenue near Central Park with quick access to the uptown and downtown buses and a short walk to the 6 trains.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6458