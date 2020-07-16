156 Sullivan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.Welcome home to the ONLY one bedroom with Washer/dryer in-unit, dishwasher, AND common outdoor space under $5,000 available for rent in SOHO!APARTMENT FEATURES:- WASHER/DRYER IN APARTMENT!- Bedroom fits a queen - Gut-renovated features throughout- Stainless Steel Appliances with dishwasher- Marble Bathroom with original details- Radiant bathroom floors- Crown molding and beautiful recessed lighting- Located on the 5th floorBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Video Intercom System- Near plenty of major Subways (C/E/1/N/R/W/B/D/F/M)- Pet Friendly- Roof deck with lounge area with stunning 360 degree views of the cityDEAL FEATURES:- $3,575 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,900.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval. Contact us today.