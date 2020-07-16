All apartments in New York
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

156 Sullivan Street

156 Sullivan Street · (646) 879-0727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

156 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.Welcome home to the ONLY one bedroom with Washer/dryer in-unit, dishwasher, AND common outdoor space under $5,000 available for rent in SOHO!APARTMENT FEATURES:- WASHER/DRYER IN APARTMENT!- Bedroom fits a queen - Gut-renovated features throughout- Stainless Steel Appliances with dishwasher- Marble Bathroom with original details- Radiant bathroom floors- Crown molding and beautiful recessed lighting- Located on the 5th floorBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Video Intercom System- Near plenty of major Subways (C/E/1/N/R/W/B/D/F/M)- Pet Friendly- Roof deck with lounge area with stunning 360 degree views of the cityDEAL FEATURES:- $3,575 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,900.EMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval. Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Sullivan Street have any available units?
156 Sullivan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 156 Sullivan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 156 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 156 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Sullivan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 156 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 156 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Sullivan Street has units with dishwashers.
