NEW TO MARKET!! Amazing Upper East One bedroom apartment located in a pre-war building only 1/2 block away from the 4/5/6 Line and 1-1/2 blocks from the Q line.Please note this is a lease assignment from now to Jan 16 with option to renew for a new 12 month lease.Walking distance to Central Park. The apartment features a renovated kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry and a renovated bathroom. Additional features include high ceilings, hard wood floors throughout and generous closet space.Email me for more information