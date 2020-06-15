All apartments in New York
150 Rivington Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

150 Rivington Street

150 Rivington Street · (212) 381-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
Absolute Perfection - please email me for video tour or live walk-though. The very 1st time ever available for rent, this highly coveted corner E-line 2BR/2BA is flawless and offers wide-open LES views, exquisite craftsmanship, and sunny exposures. Being offered either fully/partly furnished or unfurnished for 1 year+, this home and building offer a level of luxury and refined style rarely available in the neighborhood.

Brand new and exquisite, this perfect South-West facing corner 2BR/2Bath features enviable views of the beautifully restored Clemente Cultural Center, and a lofty open design aesthetic rich in light and air. A long entry hallway with closets/storage brings you into the stunning and spacious main room, which is impressive and the crown jewel of the home (as well as the premier corner exposure of the bldg.). Features here include striking floor-to-ceiling windows which wrap the entire room, a gorgeous open windowed chef's kitchen (Italian custom cabinetry, honed Caesarstone countertops, Miele D/W, Smeg 5-burner Gas Stove with vented hood + speed oven, integrated Liebherr refrigerator + freezers, separate wine refrigerator, InSinkErator, plenty of smart storage), and wonderful natural light and dynamic NYC and sky views. Intelligent and thoughtful design (Italian-made by Rimadesio) allows for a flexible guest-room/home office right off the main loft-like corner, which features its own full bathroom, and can be left wide open or be closed for privacy using the custom sliding panel system. The master bedroom easily fits a king-sized bed and accompanying furnishings, has a large walk-in-closet, is a completely private and quiet wing, and features an elegant en-suite master bathroom (honed Pelle Grigio floor-ceiling marble, floating Gluck + designed ash wood vanity with his/her sinks, radiant heated flooring, glass-enclosed large walk-in shower, wall-mounted fixtures from Brooklyn's Watermark). Additional features in this magnificent home include in-unit Bosch W/D, smart-app controlled central heat and A/C, custom wire-brushed oak flooring, ample storage, full height kitchen pantry, and lots of natural light and custom craftwork throughout. Existing tasteful furnishings (Knoll, BDDW, etc.) can remain if preferred.

Situated on a prime Lower East Side corner, 150 Rivington is an elegant boutique setting exquisitely crafted and designed by visionary architect Gluck+. An intimate full-service boutique condominium, 150 Rivington offers residents a tasteful and sophisticated lobby with a 24-hour attendant, an amazing 1,500+ square foot landscaped rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and sun deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bike storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Rivington Street have any available units?
150 Rivington Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Rivington Street have?
Some of 150 Rivington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Rivington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 150 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Rivington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 150 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Rivington Street has units with dishwashers.
