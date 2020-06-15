150 Rivington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage lobby

Absolute Perfection - please email me for video tour or live walk-though. The very 1st time ever available for rent, this highly coveted corner E-line 2BR/2BA is flawless and offers wide-open LES views, exquisite craftsmanship, and sunny exposures. Being offered either fully/partly furnished or unfurnished for 1 year+, this home and building offer a level of luxury and refined style rarely available in the neighborhood.



Brand new and exquisite, this perfect South-West facing corner 2BR/2Bath features enviable views of the beautifully restored Clemente Cultural Center, and a lofty open design aesthetic rich in light and air. A long entry hallway with closets/storage brings you into the stunning and spacious main room, which is impressive and the crown jewel of the home (as well as the premier corner exposure of the bldg.). Features here include striking floor-to-ceiling windows which wrap the entire room, a gorgeous open windowed chef's kitchen (Italian custom cabinetry, honed Caesarstone countertops, Miele D/W, Smeg 5-burner Gas Stove with vented hood + speed oven, integrated Liebherr refrigerator + freezers, separate wine refrigerator, InSinkErator, plenty of smart storage), and wonderful natural light and dynamic NYC and sky views. Intelligent and thoughtful design (Italian-made by Rimadesio) allows for a flexible guest-room/home office right off the main loft-like corner, which features its own full bathroom, and can be left wide open or be closed for privacy using the custom sliding panel system. The master bedroom easily fits a king-sized bed and accompanying furnishings, has a large walk-in-closet, is a completely private and quiet wing, and features an elegant en-suite master bathroom (honed Pelle Grigio floor-ceiling marble, floating Gluck + designed ash wood vanity with his/her sinks, radiant heated flooring, glass-enclosed large walk-in shower, wall-mounted fixtures from Brooklyn's Watermark). Additional features in this magnificent home include in-unit Bosch W/D, smart-app controlled central heat and A/C, custom wire-brushed oak flooring, ample storage, full height kitchen pantry, and lots of natural light and custom craftwork throughout. Existing tasteful furnishings (Knoll, BDDW, etc.) can remain if preferred.



Situated on a prime Lower East Side corner, 150 Rivington is an elegant boutique setting exquisitely crafted and designed by visionary architect Gluck+. An intimate full-service boutique condominium, 150 Rivington offers residents a tasteful and sophisticated lobby with a 24-hour attendant, an amazing 1,500+ square foot landscaped rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and sun deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bike storage.