VIDEO TOUR IN NOW AVAILABLE: https://youtu.be/GJl5-FYMff0Please note that the applicant/s must have an income of 40 times the monthly rent and good credit to qualify - no guarantors will be accepted. Lovely studio apartment with large living space with exposed brick wall and super high ceilings, open kitchen, huge closet and a beautiful bathroom.Facing south - very sunny!!Laundry in the building. Available August 1st. No dogs allowed.