All apartments in New York
Find more places like
15 Cornelia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 Cornelia Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

15 Cornelia Street

15 Cornelia Street · (516) 270-5741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Beautiful New England Charm in this Meticulous West Village Renovation.
The apartment is SouthEast facing Beautiful Cornelia Street on the First Floor off street level. Absolutely elegant over-sized two rooms studio with working wood-burning fireplace and shared courtyard hidden on Cornelia Street. Perfect oak floors, original and lofty 10ft beamed ceilings, over-sized custom made maple kitchen. Pin drop quiet, meticulously maintained building. This is exactly what West Village living should be.
The building offers a shared planted courtyard/garden.
One of the nicest and largest studio apartment facing the quiet and tree-lined Cornelia Street, Taylor Swift sings about. Pets are welcome and move-in ready!
Built in 1920, this is a charming Brickhouse building with a carriage house in the back. Amenities also include a quiet and sun-flooded shared courtyard. There are 15 units in this low rise four-story property.
Cornelia Street offers history, charm, peace, and quiet in the heart of the West Village, yet only a block and a half away from Washington Square Park and the A,B,C,D,E,F,M, & L trains. Close to the 1,2,3 and Path on 9th St. The neighborhood is filled with great restaurants like Babbo, Blue Hill, One if by Land, Two if by Sea, famous Joe's Pizza, Poke Rice and Murray's Cheese Bar is down the block. Drop off laundry is across the street and laundromats are in a two blocks radius

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 Cornelia Street have any available units?
15 Cornelia Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Cornelia Street have?
Some of 15 Cornelia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Cornelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Cornelia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Cornelia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Cornelia Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Cornelia Street offer parking?
No, 15 Cornelia Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Cornelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Cornelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Cornelia Street have a pool?
No, 15 Cornelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Cornelia Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Cornelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Cornelia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Cornelia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College