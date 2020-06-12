15 Cornelia Street.

Amenities

Beautiful New England Charm in this Meticulous West Village Renovation.

The apartment is SouthEast facing Beautiful Cornelia Street on the First Floor off street level. Absolutely elegant over-sized two rooms studio with working wood-burning fireplace and shared courtyard hidden on Cornelia Street. Perfect oak floors, original and lofty 10ft beamed ceilings, over-sized custom made maple kitchen. Pin drop quiet, meticulously maintained building. This is exactly what West Village living should be.

The building offers a shared planted courtyard/garden.

One of the nicest and largest studio apartment facing the quiet and tree-lined Cornelia Street, Taylor Swift sings about. Pets are welcome and move-in ready!

Built in 1920, this is a charming Brickhouse building with a carriage house in the back. Amenities also include a quiet and sun-flooded shared courtyard. There are 15 units in this low rise four-story property.

Cornelia Street offers history, charm, peace, and quiet in the heart of the West Village, yet only a block and a half away from Washington Square Park and the A,B,C,D,E,F,M, & L trains. Close to the 1,2,3 and Path on 9th St. The neighborhood is filled with great restaurants like Babbo, Blue Hill, One if by Land, Two if by Sea, famous Joe's Pizza, Poke Rice and Murray's Cheese Bar is down the block. Drop off laundry is across the street and laundromats are in a two blocks radius