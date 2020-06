149 West 55th Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

West 55th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10019 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jason Kim, Oxford Property Group, (646) 577-5982. Available from: 04/27/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ++ MINT ++ UNIT UNDER GUT RENOVATIONS ++ M A S S I V E 1BR ++ W 55th/6TH ++ 24HR ATTENDANT ++ ELEVATOR ++ LAUNDRY ++ SS APPLIANCES ++ DISHWASHER ++ ++ I HAVE ACCESS TO EVERY AVAILABLE LISTING INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE LISTINGS AT BOND NEW YORK PROPERTIES ++ IF THIS APARTMENT IS NOT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR, I HAVE THE MEANS TO FIND YOU THE RIGHT PLACE ++ E-MAIL, TEXT, OR CALL AT ANY TIME ++ [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3522828 ]