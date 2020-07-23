All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1480 York Ave

1480 York Ave · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1480 York Ave, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2287 · Avail. now

$2,287

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom in UPPER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 321970

ust one flight up to this one bedroom offering a large open plan kitchen / living room with wood cabinets and breakfast bar along with exposed brick feature wall and hardwood floors. Your super sized front facing naturally bright bedroom will happily accommodate your King and more - walk-in closet included. Full windowed bathroom
The rent for this apartment includes utilities (gas, electric, heat and hot water) so the tenant is liable for their cable and telephone should they choose to avail themselves of such services. The only time this changes, is on the installation of an a/c, as per the DHCR.
On the installation of an a/c, a monthly fee of $24.94 per unit will be charged. This is due from the moment an a/c is installed until the expiration of the lease. The fee is determined by the DHCR and subject to change every October.GROSS PRICE 2495$
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1480-york-ave-new-york-ny/321970
Property Id 321970

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5958785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 York Ave have any available units?
1480 York Ave has a unit available for $2,287 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 York Ave have?
Some of 1480 York Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 York Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1480 York Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 York Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1480 York Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1480 York Ave offer parking?
No, 1480 York Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1480 York Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 York Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 York Ave have a pool?
No, 1480 York Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1480 York Ave have accessible units?
No, 1480 York Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 York Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 York Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
