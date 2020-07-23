1480 York Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom in UPPER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 321970



ust one flight up to this one bedroom offering a large open plan kitchen / living room with wood cabinets and breakfast bar along with exposed brick feature wall and hardwood floors. Your super sized front facing naturally bright bedroom will happily accommodate your King and more - walk-in closet included. Full windowed bathroom

The rent for this apartment includes utilities (gas, electric, heat and hot water) so the tenant is liable for their cable and telephone should they choose to avail themselves of such services. The only time this changes, is on the installation of an a/c, as per the DHCR.

On the installation of an a/c, a monthly fee of $24.94 per unit will be charged. This is due from the moment an a/c is installed until the expiration of the lease. The fee is determined by the DHCR and subject to change every October.GROSS PRICE 2495$

No Dogs Allowed



