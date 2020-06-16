144 West 139th Street

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Beautiful Chic 2 bedroom located in Prime Central Harlem Fully updated apt in a cute Artsy Elevator building!
NO BROKER FEE!
-Brand new Kitchen with upgraded Stainless steel appliances
-Beautiful natural hardwood floors through out the unit
-Brand new modern bathroom
-Luxury building with superb Lobby entrance + ELEVATOR!
Take the elevator down to Ponty Bistro and enjoy a delicious meal!
This apt is located on 7th Ave close to transportation (2,3,B,C) and loads of Restaurants, Bars, Cafes and more.