All apartments in New York
Find more places like 144 West 139th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
144 West 139th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

144 West 139th Street

144 West 139th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

144 West 139th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,382

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Beautiful Chic 2 bedroom located in Prime Central Harlem Fully updated apt in a cute Artsy Elevator building!

NO BROKER FEE!

-Brand new Kitchen with upgraded Stainless steel appliances
-Beautiful natural hardwood floors through out the unit
-Brand new modern bathroom
-Luxury building with superb Lobby entrance + ELEVATOR!
Take the elevator down to Ponty Bistro and enjoy a delicious meal!

This apt is located on 7th Ave close to transportation (2,3,B,C) and loads of Restaurants, Bars, Cafes and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West 139th Street have any available units?
144 West 139th Street has a unit available for $2,382 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 West 139th Street have?
Some of 144 West 139th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 West 139th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 West 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 144 West 139th Street offer parking?
No, 144 West 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 West 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 144 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 144 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 144 West 139th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity