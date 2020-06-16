144 West 139th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator lobby

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Beautiful Chic 2 bedroom located in Prime Central Harlem Fully updated apt in a cute Artsy Elevator building!



NO BROKER FEE!



-Brand new Kitchen with upgraded Stainless steel appliances

-Beautiful natural hardwood floors through out the unit

-Brand new modern bathroom

-Luxury building with superb Lobby entrance + ELEVATOR!

Take the elevator down to Ponty Bistro and enjoy a delicious meal!



This apt is located on 7th Ave close to transportation (2,3,B,C) and loads of Restaurants, Bars, Cafes and more.