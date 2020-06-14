143 East 13th Street

Amenities

stainless steel coffee bar courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard

Seize this opportunity to live in a unique one bedroom apartment, restored with passion for craft and authenticity in a quiet Italianate 1863 5 unit landmark building noted for its architectural significance and integrity. This cozy 2nd floor walk-up is airy and bright, featuring oversized southern living room windows, northern courtyard and sky views from kitchen and bedroom windows, high ceilings, original pine plank floors, built in full size platform bed over 4 tall storage area, full closet, linen closet with overhead storage, antique sinks in kitchen and windowed shower-stall bathroom, epicurean stainless steel appliances - hooded Bertazzoni range and Liebherr fridge - contemporary electric and lighting, and abundant artistic flourish. Beautiful ceramic detailing in kitchen and bath. Savor East Village vibrancy just around the corner from Union Square amenities: subway hub, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Green Market, fashion, tech, retail, banking, restaurants and award winning coffee shop across the street!