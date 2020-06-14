All apartments in New York
143 East 13th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

143 East 13th Street

143 East 13th Street · (917) 696-5019
Location

143 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
coffee bar
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
Seize this opportunity to live in a unique one bedroom apartment, restored with passion for craft and authenticity in a quiet Italianate 1863 5 unit landmark building noted for its architectural significance and integrity. This cozy 2nd floor walk-up is airy and bright, featuring oversized southern living room windows, northern courtyard and sky views from kitchen and bedroom windows, high ceilings, original pine plank floors, built in full size platform bed over 4 tall storage area, full closet, linen closet with overhead storage, antique sinks in kitchen and windowed shower-stall bathroom, epicurean stainless steel appliances - hooded Bertazzoni range and Liebherr fridge - contemporary electric and lighting, and abundant artistic flourish. Beautiful ceramic detailing in kitchen and bath. Savor East Village vibrancy just around the corner from Union Square amenities: subway hub, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Green Market, fashion, tech, retail, banking, restaurants and award winning coffee shop across the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 East 13th Street have any available units?
143 East 13th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 East 13th Street have?
Some of 143 East 13th Street's amenities include stainless steel, coffee bar, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 143 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 143 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 143 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
