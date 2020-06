Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Home Has It All!!! Amazing Price and Location!!!Large east facing studio with walk-thru granite kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, high ceiling and good closet space. Pets OK on a case by case basis.Close to great restaurants, supermarket on same corner, bars, shops, all major transportation such subway trains and crosstown buses are a few steps away.Contact Ron for further information or to set up an appointment. Plaza67038