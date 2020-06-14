All apartments in New York
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:10 AM

142 East 49th Street

142 East 49th Street · (914) 943-7488
Location

142 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Please see links below for intro, full video and 360 tour:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGpEvX0uAPo&feature=youtu.behttps://youtube.com/watch?v=SO5QIHJTbtIhttps://mls.ricohtours.com/18e37d24-83b6-48fc-b42d-d2856cfdf33b/Elegant South facing studio with 4 windows, high ceilings and a lovely entrance hallway. The apartment features a windowed pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, marble windowed bathroom and 2 custom-built walk-in closets. Charming prewar doorman CONDOP with live-in super, central laundry room and a large patio in the rear of the building perfect for entertaining. Fabulous location in the heart of the city just a few blocks from the 6, M and E subway lines as well as Grand Central and all the dining and shopping that Midtown has to offer. Pet friendly and can be offered unfurnished, fully or partially furnished. bond1627963

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 East 49th Street have any available units?
142 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 East 49th Street have?
Some of 142 East 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 142 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 142 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 East 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
