142 East 49th Street

Please see links below for intro, full video and 360 tour:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGpEvX0uAPo&feature=youtu.behttps://youtube.com/watch?v=SO5QIHJTbtIhttps://mls.ricohtours.com/18e37d24-83b6-48fc-b42d-d2856cfdf33b/Elegant South facing studio with 4 windows, high ceilings and a lovely entrance hallway. The apartment features a windowed pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, marble windowed bathroom and 2 custom-built walk-in closets. Charming prewar doorman CONDOP with live-in super, central laundry room and a large patio in the rear of the building perfect for entertaining. Fabulous location in the heart of the city just a few blocks from the 6, M and E subway lines as well as Grand Central and all the dining and shopping that Midtown has to offer. Pet friendly and can be offered unfurnished, fully or partially furnished. bond1627963