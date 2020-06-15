All apartments in New York
New York, NY
141 Sullivan Street
141 Sullivan Street

141 Sullivan Street · (917) 892-7523
New York
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

141 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
bike storage
Charming spacious studio apartment on one of the best blocks in SoHo. Featuring exposed brick & decorative fireplace, high ceilings, and lots of natural light. Facing east with building's garden, tree tops and very quiet apartment. The closet is very deep and high. Large enough to accommodate a living room suite, a queen/king size bedroom and a dining area.

The building has a beautiful common garden with peach and apricot trees. Bicycle storage is available too.
It is located on one of the most desired blocks in SoHo. Old school Italian block with cafes, bakeries, butcher, best restaurants. Right on the border with West Village & Greenwich Village. Easy Coop application. Unlimited sublet policy. You can live as long as you want.

Minutes away from Washington Square Park, the 1, C, E, A, B, D, E, F, M, West 4 Station, Spring Station, Prince station and Houston station are a couple of blocks away. 6-7 min walk to Bleecker Station (6 train).
**VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**
Please email me to set up an appointment to view this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Sullivan Street have any available units?
141 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 141 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 141 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 141 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 141 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Sullivan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Sullivan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
