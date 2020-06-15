141 Sullivan Street

Amenities

Charming spacious studio apartment on one of the best blocks in SoHo. Featuring exposed brick & decorative fireplace, high ceilings, and lots of natural light. Facing east with building's garden, tree tops and very quiet apartment. The closet is very deep and high. Large enough to accommodate a living room suite, a queen/king size bedroom and a dining area.



The building has a beautiful common garden with peach and apricot trees. Bicycle storage is available too.

It is located on one of the most desired blocks in SoHo. Old school Italian block with cafes, bakeries, butcher, best restaurants. Right on the border with West Village & Greenwich Village. Easy Coop application. Unlimited sublet policy. You can live as long as you want.



Minutes away from Washington Square Park, the 1, C, E, A, B, D, E, F, M, West 4 Station, Spring Station, Prince station and Houston station are a couple of blocks away. 6-7 min walk to Bleecker Station (6 train).

