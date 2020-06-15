Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher doorman range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman

Available immediately. This one bed/convertible two bedroom pre-war loft is located in one of the most architecturally stunning buildings on lower Fifth Avenue. The loft features exquisite finishes, 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wide plank hardwood floors and an in-unit washer/dryer. A custom chef's kitchen features a Wolf 6 burner range, Subzero glass door refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, wine fridge, built-in Miele coffee system, an industrial kitchen island and custom cabinets with an abundance of storage. The oversized master bathroom features a luxurious Waterworks free-standing tub, beautiful mosaic tile flooring and a separate shower stall. No pets please.



141 Fifth Avenue is a boutique, luxury condominium originally built in 1900. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, private storage for residents, and a beautiful common roof deck.