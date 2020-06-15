All apartments in New York
141 Fifth Avenue
141 Fifth Avenue

141 5th Avenue · (212) 913-9062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Available immediately. This one bed/convertible two bedroom pre-war loft is located in one of the most architecturally stunning buildings on lower Fifth Avenue. The loft features exquisite finishes, 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wide plank hardwood floors and an in-unit washer/dryer. A custom chef's kitchen features a Wolf 6 burner range, Subzero glass door refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, wine fridge, built-in Miele coffee system, an industrial kitchen island and custom cabinets with an abundance of storage. The oversized master bathroom features a luxurious Waterworks free-standing tub, beautiful mosaic tile flooring and a separate shower stall. No pets please.

141 Fifth Avenue is a boutique, luxury condominium originally built in 1900. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, private storage for residents, and a beautiful common roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

