140 West 80th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Feel like Youre in your own Private Home in the heart of Manhattans Prime Upper Westside! Old-World Elegance is enhanced with modern white-glove finishes in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom owner's duplex, complete with outdoor terrace and two original fireplaces. Housed within a historic 1880s brownstone in the UWS, 2 blocks away from Central Park. No Brokerage Fee + 1 Month Free on a One Year Lease Please inquire for a VIDEO Tour! *Net Effective Rent is Advertised Gross Rent = $7,500.Two flights up, the generously open layout includes 10 ft. high ceilings, large spacious Living Room, custom open Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, and both North and South-facing over-sized windows overlooking gardens and a quiet tree-lined street. Elegant brownstone details have been restored including exposed brick walls, carved wood mantelpieces and beautifully refurbished hardwood floors. Renovated upgrades include Waterworks kitchen and bathroom fixtures, top of line appliances, radiant heated bathroom floors, thru wall A/C, high-end lighting fixtures, washer/dryer, and solid red oak doors. This residence can also be an ideal setting for live/work and WFH! Sorry, no dogs Easy access to 1/B/C subways line. One block from Columbus Ave weekend outdoor Green Market; Museum of Natural History; and Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue shops, services and restaurants!