All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 West 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 West 80th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

140 West 80th Street

140 West 80th Street · (718) 422-2513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Feel like Youre in your own Private Home in the heart of Manhattans Prime Upper Westside! Old-World Elegance is enhanced with modern white-glove finishes in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom owner's duplex, complete with outdoor terrace and two original fireplaces. Housed within a historic 1880s brownstone in the UWS, 2 blocks away from Central Park. No Brokerage Fee + 1 Month Free on a One Year Lease Please inquire for a VIDEO Tour! *Net Effective Rent is Advertised Gross Rent = $7,500.Two flights up, the generously open layout includes 10 ft. high ceilings, large spacious Living Room, custom open Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, and both North and South-facing over-sized windows overlooking gardens and a quiet tree-lined street. Elegant brownstone details have been restored including exposed brick walls, carved wood mantelpieces and beautifully refurbished hardwood floors. Renovated upgrades include Waterworks kitchen and bathroom fixtures, top of line appliances, radiant heated bathroom floors, thru wall A/C, high-end lighting fixtures, washer/dryer, and solid red oak doors. This residence can also be an ideal setting for live/work and WFH! Sorry, no dogs Easy access to 1/B/C subways line. One block from Columbus Ave weekend outdoor Green Market; Museum of Natural History; and Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue shops, services and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 80th Street have any available units?
140 West 80th Street has a unit available for $6,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 80th Street have?
Some of 140 West 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 80th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 West 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 West 80th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity