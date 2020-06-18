138 East 38th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Contactless access can be arranged.



Video upon request.



This spacious true one bedroom home is a great deal! The open windowed kitchen features full size stainless steal appliances and a dishwasher. Two oversized closets, wall through A/C units, and newly refinished hardwood floors round out the appealing features of this true one bedroom home.



Tatham House is a premiere rental building in the heart of Murray Hill. Located just a few blocks from Grand Central Station, the 4/5/6, S, and 7 subway lines along with the Metro North trains are just minutes from your front door. This well-maintained building features an elevator, friendly live-in super, and brand new laundry room. The neighborhood offers the convenience of many supermarkets, restaurants, and nightlife close by. Just within a few block radius you'll find Shake Shack, D'Agostino's, and one of the best rooftops in Manhattan at Pod 39. Sorry, no pets.