Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

138 East 38th Street

138 East 38th Street · (203) 309-9928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-F · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Contactless access can be arranged.

Video upon request.

This spacious true one bedroom home is a great deal! The open windowed kitchen features full size stainless steal appliances and a dishwasher. Two oversized closets, wall through A/C units, and newly refinished hardwood floors round out the appealing features of this true one bedroom home.

Tatham House is a premiere rental building in the heart of Murray Hill. Located just a few blocks from Grand Central Station, the 4/5/6, S, and 7 subway lines along with the Metro North trains are just minutes from your front door. This well-maintained building features an elevator, friendly live-in super, and brand new laundry room. The neighborhood offers the convenience of many supermarkets, restaurants, and nightlife close by. Just within a few block radius you'll find Shake Shack, D'Agostino's, and one of the best rooftops in Manhattan at Pod 39. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 East 38th Street have any available units?
138 East 38th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 East 38th Street have?
Some of 138 East 38th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 138 East 38th Street offer parking?
No, 138 East 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 East 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 138 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 138 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 East 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
