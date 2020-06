Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym internet access

PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES--REDUCED FEE-- Completely renovated - Oversized CONVERTIBLE 4Bedroom. Have gorgeous prewar looks on the outside juxtaposed with modern finishes on the inside.Everything has been renovated, from the hardwood floors - to the brand new kitchen with slow-closing shaker cabinets - to the tastefully done marble bathrooms.12-foot ceilings make the apartment feel obscenely large and absolutely loft-like.Truly oversized windows allow for great natural light.The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a TRUE walk-in closet.In-unit washer/dryer.Only two apartments per floor means the newly renovated hallways are almost your own private landing.Building is located literally upstairs from the 2/3 IRT, steps from the Fulton Street hub with numerous subway lines, and next to too-many-to-count stores at which to shop and dine.Contact me to schedule a viewing for this unit and others similar in the area!! Bouklis194085