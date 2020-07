Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

PEEK VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOUR AVAILABLE FOR EXACT UNIT



*You don't have to leave your home to check out this apartment and many more. Call any time to schedule a virtual appointment. I can guide you through this home and others that fit your criteria. I am also happy to answer any questions to help you navigate the renting process in the unprecedented circumstance we find ourselves in. Please don't hesitate to reach out.



Welcome to 135 William Street!



This STUNNING and Extra Large Completely renovated and oversized true 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath loft is available for rent. It features stained hardwood floors as well as a brand new mahogany kitchen. 12-foot ceilings make the apartment feel obscenely large and absolutely loft-like. Truly oversized windows allow for great natural light. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a true walk-in closet.



En-suite washer/dryer

Dishwasher

Full/Queen Size Bedrooms



There are only two apartments per floor which make it feel like the newly renovated hallways are almost your own private landing.



135 William Street is located next to the Fulton Street hub with its numerous subway lines as well as too-many-to-count stores, restaurants and nightlife venues in this flourishing neighborhood.

Price is net effective with 1 month free on a 13 Month lease. Gross rent is $6,950.