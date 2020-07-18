All apartments in New York
135 West 24th Street.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

135 West 24th Street · (347) 219-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a delightful studio Alcove with a 1 Bedroom feel in chelsea on 24th between 6th and 7th. The sleep space can fit a queen size with room for furniture, has a sizeable closet and plenty of natural light. Comes with shiny hardwood floors, a vintage tile bathroom, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. In an elevator, laundry building with gas, heat, and hot water included. Around the corner from Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Best Buy and other great stores. PATH, F, B and 1 train just a minute away. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 to schedule an appointment quickly or email alex@rentmanhattan.com.Credit Check No Short Term Leases

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 135 West 24th Street have any available units?
135 West 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 24th Street have?
Some of 135 West 24th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 135 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 135 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

