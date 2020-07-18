135 West 24th Street.

Amenities

This is a delightful studio Alcove with a 1 Bedroom feel in chelsea on 24th between 6th and 7th. The sleep space can fit a queen size with room for furniture, has a sizeable closet and plenty of natural light. Comes with shiny hardwood floors, a vintage tile bathroom, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. In an elevator, laundry building with gas, heat, and hot water included. Around the corner from Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Best Buy and other great stores. PATH, F, B and 1 train just a minute away. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 to schedule an appointment quickly or email alex@rentmanhattan.com.Credit Check No Short Term Leases