Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

1315 Third Avenue

1315 3rd Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-RN · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Upper East Side ** Spacious Renovated 1BD with Exposed Brick, Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting **

This charming one-bedroom apartment features a windowed eat-in kitchen with sprawling granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The rear bedroom is large and has a sizeable mirrored sliding-door closet with overhead storage. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to the spacious living room on the other side of the apartment, which boasts a wonderful exposed brick wall, large windows that offer great natural light, recessed lighting, and a hall closet that accommodates all your storage needs. The bathroom has been designed with a modern eye, with sleek granite tiling, a pedestal sink, and an oversized oval mirrored cabinet. At this price, this apartment is an absolute must-see. Located on the Upper East Side among some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer, and steps from transportation.

Photos of a similar unit in building,** Upper East Side ** Spacious Renovated 1BD with Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting ** This charming one-bedroom apartment features a windowed eat-in kitchen with sprawling counter tops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The rear bedroom is has a sizeable mirrored sliding-door closet with overhead storage. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to the spacious living room on the other side of the apartment, with large windows that offer great natural light as well as recessed lighting. The bathroom has been designed with pedestal sink, and an oversized oval mirrored cabinet. At this price, this apartment is an absolute must-see. Located on the Upper East Side among some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer, and steps from transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Third Avenue have any available units?
1315 Third Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1315 Third Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1315 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 1315 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
