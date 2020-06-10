1315 Third Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** Upper East Side ** Spacious Renovated 1BD with Exposed Brick, Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting **



This charming one-bedroom apartment features a windowed eat-in kitchen with sprawling granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The rear bedroom is large and has a sizeable mirrored sliding-door closet with overhead storage. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to the spacious living room on the other side of the apartment, which boasts a wonderful exposed brick wall, large windows that offer great natural light, recessed lighting, and a hall closet that accommodates all your storage needs. The bathroom has been designed with a modern eye, with sleek granite tiling, a pedestal sink, and an oversized oval mirrored cabinet. At this price, this apartment is an absolute must-see. Located on the Upper East Side among some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer, and steps from transportation.



Photos of a similar unit in building,** Upper East Side ** Spacious Renovated 1BD with Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting ** This charming one-bedroom apartment features a windowed eat-in kitchen with sprawling counter tops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The rear bedroom is has a sizeable mirrored sliding-door closet with overhead storage. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to the spacious living room on the other side of the apartment, with large windows that offer great natural light as well as recessed lighting. The bathroom has been designed with pedestal sink, and an oversized oval mirrored cabinet. At this price, this apartment is an absolute must-see. Located on the Upper East Side among some of the best dining and shopping the city has to offer, and steps from transportation.