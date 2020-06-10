All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

126 West 96th Street

126 West 96th Street · (917) 538-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 West 96th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Here is the slice of sunshine on the Upper West Side you have been waiting for!

A superb, serene apartment in a great building, and a location whose conveniences, dining options, and transportation choices are second to none.

This stylish, feel-good home offers a spacious layout and elegant features such as high beamed ceilings, wood floors throughout, new moldings and trim, and several custom-fitted closets.

As you enter the residence into a wide entry windowed foyer, you will immediately notice the extra high 10 foot ceilings. To your right sits a spacious and bright bedroom with ample closet space. A hallway with custom-built storage leads to the large, sun drenched living room with dining area. It is an elegant and flexible space. The proximity of the windowed pass-through kitchen, with ample cabinets, makes entertaining gracious and easy.

Many updates have been added including refurbished hardwood floors, crown moldings, in wall time-controlled A/C units and ceiling fans in both the living room and bedroom.

This home's location is supremely convenient: located in one of the Upper West Side's hottest neighborhoods; you are equally accessible to both the C,D and 1,2,3 subway lines; also available is the up/down and cross-town bus service.

Neighborhood amenities: Two blocks to the East to enjoy all that Central Park can offer. Two blocks to the West if you prefer, Riverside Park and its belle epoque promenade, enabling one to ride their bike up past the George Washington Bridge, or down and around to Brooklyn Bridge. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Friday's Farmers Market, great restaurants and services, and so much more, are all steps away.

Perfectly perched in the well-served elevator building, this winning residence for all the right reasons.

Building amenities include a live-in Super and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 96th Street have any available units?
126 West 96th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 West 96th Street have?
Some of 126 West 96th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 West 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 West 96th Street offer parking?
No, 126 West 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 West 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 96th Street have a pool?
No, 126 West 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 126 West 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 West 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
