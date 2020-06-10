126 West 96th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan elevator

Here is the slice of sunshine on the Upper West Side you have been waiting for!



A superb, serene apartment in a great building, and a location whose conveniences, dining options, and transportation choices are second to none.



This stylish, feel-good home offers a spacious layout and elegant features such as high beamed ceilings, wood floors throughout, new moldings and trim, and several custom-fitted closets.



As you enter the residence into a wide entry windowed foyer, you will immediately notice the extra high 10 foot ceilings. To your right sits a spacious and bright bedroom with ample closet space. A hallway with custom-built storage leads to the large, sun drenched living room with dining area. It is an elegant and flexible space. The proximity of the windowed pass-through kitchen, with ample cabinets, makes entertaining gracious and easy.



Many updates have been added including refurbished hardwood floors, crown moldings, in wall time-controlled A/C units and ceiling fans in both the living room and bedroom.



This home's location is supremely convenient: located in one of the Upper West Side's hottest neighborhoods; you are equally accessible to both the C,D and 1,2,3 subway lines; also available is the up/down and cross-town bus service.



Neighborhood amenities: Two blocks to the East to enjoy all that Central Park can offer. Two blocks to the West if you prefer, Riverside Park and its belle epoque promenade, enabling one to ride their bike up past the George Washington Bridge, or down and around to Brooklyn Bridge. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Friday's Farmers Market, great restaurants and services, and so much more, are all steps away.



Perfectly perched in the well-served elevator building, this winning residence for all the right reasons.



Building amenities include a live-in Super and laundry room.