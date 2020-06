Amenities

Fifth Avenue Condo with Pre-War Elegance



A true one of a kind offering perched directly across Central Park and one short block to the Conservatory Gardens. At over 2330 square feet, this sprawling & sun-splashed Pre-War Condo residence boasts Central Park views, a private terrace, ceilings over 12 feet high. Full-Service Condo with common roof deck, gym, bike room and storage.



View a video of the neighborhood on the link below:



https://youtu.be/KjhFjtl4h7A