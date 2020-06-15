1240 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home! This oversized yet charming one bedroom is perched on th top floor of a lovely elevator building. Located just moments from Central Park and the 4/5/6 trains the location doesn't get much more convenient. Easily picnic in the park or shoot downtown in a breeze.



This apartment packs a punch. It is large with a flexible layout. It offers really great closet space, a huge living room with plenty of space for living and dining, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and oversized windows.