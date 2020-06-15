All apartments in New York
1240 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

1240 Lexington Avenue

1240 Lexington Avenue · (917) 860-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome home! This oversized yet charming one bedroom is perched on th top floor of a lovely elevator building. Located just moments from Central Park and the 4/5/6 trains the location doesn't get much more convenient. Easily picnic in the park or shoot downtown in a breeze.

This apartment packs a punch. It is large with a flexible layout. It offers really great closet space, a huge living room with plenty of space for living and dining, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and oversized windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1240 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1240 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1240 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
