124 Second Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher microwave bathtub

True 1 bedroom apartment in prime East Village.

Minutes to the 6,N,R & F trains.

Large kitchen with full-sized appliances, breakfast bar, TONS of cabinetry and counter space, ceramic tiled floors, dishwasher and microwave.

Spacious living room facing east and back open gardens as seen in last photo.

Large bedroom which will allow for most any furniture arrangement and large closet.

Full bathroom with full bathtub with marble walls and floors.

High ceilings

Hardwood strip flooring throughout.

Recessed and sconce lighting throughout.

2 flight walk-up to 3rd floor.

No pets allowed, sorry.

No walls allowed, sorry.