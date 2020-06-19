All apartments in New York
124 Second Avenue
124 Second Avenue

124 2nd Avenue · (212) 994-3204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
True 1 bedroom apartment in prime East Village.
Minutes to the 6,N,R & F trains.
Large kitchen with full-sized appliances, breakfast bar, TONS of cabinetry and counter space, ceramic tiled floors, dishwasher and microwave.
Spacious living room facing east and back open gardens as seen in last photo.
Large bedroom which will allow for most any furniture arrangement and large closet.
Full bathroom with full bathtub with marble walls and floors.
High ceilings
Hardwood strip flooring throughout.
Recessed and sconce lighting throughout.
2 flight walk-up to 3rd floor.
No pets allowed, sorry.
No walls allowed, sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Second Avenue have any available units?
124 Second Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 124 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 124 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 124 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 124 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 124 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 124 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
