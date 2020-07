Amenities

NO FEE!BEAUTIFUL and RENOVATED three-bedroom apartment. Granite kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler. Marble bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer! Exposed brick and hardwood floors complement the apartment throughout.Crown jewel: A PRIVATE ROOF DECK!Contact Daniel to see this apartment today! $5,753 net effective rent based on $5,795 monthly gross rent with $500 rent credit on the second month when the lease starts by September 1st!