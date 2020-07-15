124 E 64th

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym media room

E 60S/PARK - 20'-WIDE LIMESTONE TOWNHOUSE-5 BRS-ELEVATOR-GORGEOUS GARDENS. BEST BUY AT $10.9MM.

BEST RENTAL AT $40k/pm CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED

A perfect jewel situated on one of the best townhouse blocks in the East 60s off Park Avenue, this elegant 20'-wide, triple mint five-story home with up to 5 bedrooms and elevator is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary. Perfection in approximately 5,600 interior sq. feet with a fully finished basement, closets and storage galore, and some 2,000 exterior sq. feet of beautifully planted gardens and terraces.



Each detail in every room has been selected with the greatest care and attention to quality and comfort. The well-thought out flow, exquisite one-of-a kind highest quality custom finishes and fixtures and every modern convenience are the home's hallmarks.

The garden's magnificent birch and maple trees provide a quiet, contemplative retreat -- the perfect space to entertain both small and large gatherings. The planted rooftop and master bedroom terraces showcase nature's prettiest bounty throughout the year.



Automation and lighting systems from Savant and Lutron provide convenience, and simple to control security, lighting, heating and A/C in the home and remotely. Six working fireplaces, finished basement, exercise room, and closets galore in the home's 11 rooms, with three to five bedrooms, two large full baths, three powder rooms, chef's gourmet eat-in kitchen, media room and library, elegant formal living room, separate full dining room, and cozy den.



The second floorplan page shows how 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms can easily be reinstated on the 4th floor and a second bathroom added to the 5th floor.



Special features: marble master bath spans the full width of the house; custom "leather" finished marble flooring from entry to garden; exposed beams ceiling in library and media room separated by two large doors that form a full wall, and a glass-walled two-story atrium that brings light in from the roof skylight.



This stunning home is the lowest priced 20-wide, 5-story renovated single family house between Fifth and Lexington Avenues on the market today.