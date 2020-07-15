All apartments in New York
Find more places like 124 E 64th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
124 E 64th
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

124 E 64th

124 East 64th Street · (212) 891-7621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

124 East 64th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
media room
E 60S/PARK - 20'-WIDE LIMESTONE TOWNHOUSE-5 BRS-ELEVATOR-GORGEOUS GARDENS. BEST BUY AT $10.9MM.
BEST RENTAL AT $40k/pm CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED
A perfect jewel situated on one of the best townhouse blocks in the East 60s off Park Avenue, this elegant 20'-wide, triple mint five-story home with up to 5 bedrooms and elevator is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary. Perfection in approximately 5,600 interior sq. feet with a fully finished basement, closets and storage galore, and some 2,000 exterior sq. feet of beautifully planted gardens and terraces.

Each detail in every room has been selected with the greatest care and attention to quality and comfort. The well-thought out flow, exquisite one-of-a kind highest quality custom finishes and fixtures and every modern convenience are the home's hallmarks.
The garden's magnificent birch and maple trees provide a quiet, contemplative retreat -- the perfect space to entertain both small and large gatherings. The planted rooftop and master bedroom terraces showcase nature's prettiest bounty throughout the year.

Automation and lighting systems from Savant and Lutron provide convenience, and simple to control security, lighting, heating and A/C in the home and remotely. Six working fireplaces, finished basement, exercise room, and closets galore in the home's 11 rooms, with three to five bedrooms, two large full baths, three powder rooms, chef's gourmet eat-in kitchen, media room and library, elegant formal living room, separate full dining room, and cozy den.

The second floorplan page shows how 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms can easily be reinstated on the 4th floor and a second bathroom added to the 5th floor.

Special features: marble master bath spans the full width of the house; custom "leather" finished marble flooring from entry to garden; exposed beams ceiling in library and media room separated by two large doors that form a full wall, and a glass-walled two-story atrium that brings light in from the roof skylight.

This stunning home is the lowest priced 20-wide, 5-story renovated single family house between Fifth and Lexington Avenues on the market today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E 64th have any available units?
124 E 64th has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 E 64th have?
Some of 124 E 64th's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 E 64th currently offering any rent specials?
124 E 64th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E 64th pet-friendly?
No, 124 E 64th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 E 64th offer parking?
No, 124 E 64th does not offer parking.
Does 124 E 64th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 E 64th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E 64th have a pool?
No, 124 E 64th does not have a pool.
Does 124 E 64th have accessible units?
No, 124 E 64th does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E 64th have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 E 64th does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 124 E 64th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity