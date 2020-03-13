12 West 72nd Street

Amenities

This luxurious, completely custom-renovated two-bedroom (convertible 3BR), three-bathroom home features breathtaking Central Park and skyline views from two private terraces in one of Lincoln Square's premier cooperatives just West of Central Park.Spanning approximately 2,000 square feet of interior space, enjoy beautiful details including 7-inch select white oak floors, beamed ceilings and gorgeous designer dcor throughout. Relax in the open living area with 3 exposures to the north, east and south providing incredible natural light. A 250-gallon saltwater fish tank acts as a vibrant focal point and divider between the open dining area and a screening den featuring chic leather and wood wall panels and an eye-catching black matte chandelier. Step out onto the home's first large terrace with a generous seating area and views overlooking Central Park, Uptown and the East Side. Back inside, the open chef's kitchen is outfitted with white lacquer cabinetry, bold black countertops and top-notch stainless steel appliances, including a Miele gas cooktop and wall ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a wine refrigerator.Sleep soundly in the gracious master suite adorned with glass walls and doors, a custom walnut closet and an outstanding en suite bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. The master terrace boasts unobstructed city views to the south and east with direct sunlight all day long. A spacious second bedroom and two well-appointed full bathrooms one with a walk-in glass shower, one with a tub/shower complete the fantastic layout while central air conditioning and steam heat provide year-round comfort. Available unfurnished or furnished with upscale Minotti furniture.The Oliver Cromwell is a 1927 Emery Roth masterpiece designed in the Neo-Renaissance style. This classic Upper West Side cooperative offers full-time doorman service, a stunning lobby, live-in superintendent, central laundry, bike room and storage. Situated within the Upper West Side/Central Park West Historic District, The Cromwell is inches from Central Park's entrance near many of the park's most beloved features, including Strawberry Fields, The Lake, Bow Bridge and Bethesda Terrace. This prime location offers access to the city's best gourmet stores, shopping, restaurants and Lincoln Center entertainment venues.Available Furnished at additional cost.