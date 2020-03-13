All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

12 West 72nd Street

12 West 72nd Street · (212) 444-7872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20B · Avail. now

$19,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
lobby
This luxurious, completely custom-renovated two-bedroom (convertible 3BR), three-bathroom home features breathtaking Central Park and skyline views from two private terraces in one of Lincoln Square's premier cooperatives just West of Central Park.Spanning approximately 2,000 square feet of interior space, enjoy beautiful details including 7-inch select white oak floors, beamed ceilings and gorgeous designer dcor throughout. Relax in the open living area with 3 exposures to the north, east and south providing incredible natural light. A 250-gallon saltwater fish tank acts as a vibrant focal point and divider between the open dining area and a screening den featuring chic leather and wood wall panels and an eye-catching black matte chandelier. Step out onto the home's first large terrace with a generous seating area and views overlooking Central Park, Uptown and the East Side. Back inside, the open chef's kitchen is outfitted with white lacquer cabinetry, bold black countertops and top-notch stainless steel appliances, including a Miele gas cooktop and wall ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a wine refrigerator.Sleep soundly in the gracious master suite adorned with glass walls and doors, a custom walnut closet and an outstanding en suite bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. The master terrace boasts unobstructed city views to the south and east with direct sunlight all day long. A spacious second bedroom and two well-appointed full bathrooms one with a walk-in glass shower, one with a tub/shower complete the fantastic layout while central air conditioning and steam heat provide year-round comfort. Available unfurnished or furnished with upscale Minotti furniture.The Oliver Cromwell is a 1927 Emery Roth masterpiece designed in the Neo-Renaissance style. This classic Upper West Side cooperative offers full-time doorman service, a stunning lobby, live-in superintendent, central laundry, bike room and storage. Situated within the Upper West Side/Central Park West Historic District, The Cromwell is inches from Central Park's entrance near many of the park's most beloved features, including Strawberry Fields, The Lake, Bow Bridge and Bethesda Terrace. This prime location offers access to the city's best gourmet stores, shopping, restaurants and Lincoln Center entertainment venues.Available Furnished at additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 West 72nd Street have any available units?
12 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $19,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 12 West 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 12 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 12 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 12 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
