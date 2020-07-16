All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

12 East 69th Street

12 East 69th Street · (212) 906-9207
Location

12 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
guest suite
media room
sauna
"Choice, not chance, determines your destiny." - Aristotle

YOUR CHOICE
What makes 12 East 69th Street so valuable?

-It is the only RENOVATED mansion of 40 feet in width available between Fifth and Madison on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
- It enjoys the perfect location two townhouses from Fifth Avenue and the 843 acres of Central Park.
- East 69th Street is an exceptional residential, tree-lined block without buses or dense traffic streaming in and out of Central Park. A recent sale at $77.1 M in a nearby location not only required renovation but also the block has crosstown buses heading for Fifth Avenue.
- It contains 20,000 interior square feet on six levels, and every level has windows and light from the outside - there are no subterranean levels.
- There are an incredible four huge windows both front and back which flood the interior with light - very rare for a mansion this large.
- The staircase is superbly designed without consuming a large percentage of the interior space.
-The amenities of the house include a saline swimming pool, gym and a duplex cinema.
- There are 6 rooms spanning 40 feet in width.

In addition to an exceptional entry hall, there are 5 of the grandest spaces in New York: the Great Room, the Dining Room which can accommodate over 50 guests, the double-height Library and Office with a 24-foot ceiling, the double height cinema with a 17 foot ceilings.

JOHN D. ROCKEFELLER, JR.'S ARCHITECT
The original architect of this mansion, William Bosworth, includes among his most famous designs those for Kykuit, the famed Rockefeller family estate in Westchester County. Under the auspices of John D. Rockefeller, Jr., Bosworth was commissioned to restore the Palace of Versailles, France, which influenced the owners of 12 East 69th Street, as seen in the scale of the rooms throughout.

SIZE
With six levels, it encompasses over 20,000 interior square feet including the 3400sf basement with windows in the front and rear, and approximately 2,650 exterior feet on the roof terrace from which there are excellent views north and south as well as of Central Park.

FORMAL ENTRY
14-foot ceilings in the parlor floor entry hall open to a rotunda with 28.5-foot ceilings rising to the third floor. The great room in the rear of this level spans 40 feet with French doors opening to Juliette balconies and four floor-to-ceiling windows. A hidden door off the main hallway opens to the top of an extraordinary double-height library and office which measures 24 feet in height.

THIRD LEVEL
The formal dining room also extends 40 feet and easily accommodates 50 guests at a sit-down dinner. The massive 40-foot-wide kitchen in the front has four windows across and almost every cooking appliance known to a chef.

FOURTH LEVEL
Two 40-foot-wide bedrooms could be converted to four or more bedrooms.FIFTH LEVEL
A massive master bedroom suite with an equally large sitting room and two full baths. Two large dressing rooms. Separate guest suite with full bath.

GARDEN LEVEL
Additional entrance from the street for the lower half of the extraordinary double-height library offers private access to the office. This level includes the upper balcony section of the movie theater.

LOWER LEVEL
Saline swimming pool with windows, two saunas and a full bath. The lower entrance to the split-level movie theater is in the rear with a powder room.

ROOF TERRACE
Both large elevator and stair provide access to the terrace which encompasses the entire roof and is magnificent for entertaining.

TECH HIGHLIGHTS
Heated sidewalk for automatic snow removal. Heated onyx marble floors in the entry hall. Water filtration throughout the house. Exceptional lighting system allows numerous lighting combinations. Security system with multiple cameras.

One definition of genius is the ability to look at what is in front of everyone in a new way. 12 East 69th Street is the most exquisitely renovated mansion available on the market today: with a 40-foot-wide limestone facade on a notable Central Park block close to Fifth Avenue, this residence exceeds the criteria for irreplaceable value in a New York Townhouse.

It is your choice. Now is your chance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 East 69th Street have any available units?
12 East 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 East 69th Street have?
Some of 12 East 69th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 East 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 East 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 East 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 East 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 East 69th Street offer parking?
No, 12 East 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 East 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 East 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 East 69th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12 East 69th Street has a pool.
Does 12 East 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 12 East 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 East 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 East 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
