Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

114 Mulberry Street

114 Mulberry St · (347) 821-6220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
Welcome home to 114 Mulberry Street. A new development rental building in the heart of Little Italy designed by the late Karl Fischer. Keeping true to its Italian roots, the buildings finishes were hand selected and made in Italy.

The Parioli residences incorporate the finest in modern interior design, with high performance floor-to-ceiling windows, 9'-8' ceilings, and smoked European grey oak flooring throughout. The kitchens feature custom cabinetry paneling with contrasting lacquer upper cabinets and a stunning Carrara marble countertop. The state of the art appliances include Bertazzoni cooktops and ovens and fully-paneled Bloomberg refrigerators, with bloomberg dishwashers. Graciously sized and selectively appointed with the finest in modern European-inspired design, the bathrooms evoke a spa-like experience with radiant heat floors and multijet shower head.

Life at 114 Mulberry Street will ensure you the utmost style, comfort, and convenience, and comes equipped with bicycle storage, a laundry room, and a rooftop terrace for breathtaking city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Mulberry Street have any available units?
114 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Mulberry Street have?
Some of 114 Mulberry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 114 Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 114 Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 114 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 114 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Mulberry Street has units with dishwashers.
