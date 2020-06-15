Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher hot tub bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage hot tub

Welcome home to 114 Mulberry Street. A new development rental building in the heart of Little Italy designed by the late Karl Fischer. Keeping true to its Italian roots, the buildings finishes were hand selected and made in Italy.



The Parioli residences incorporate the finest in modern interior design, with high performance floor-to-ceiling windows, 9'-8' ceilings, and smoked European grey oak flooring throughout. The kitchens feature custom cabinetry paneling with contrasting lacquer upper cabinets and a stunning Carrara marble countertop. The state of the art appliances include Bertazzoni cooktops and ovens and fully-paneled Bloomberg refrigerators, with bloomberg dishwashers. Graciously sized and selectively appointed with the finest in modern European-inspired design, the bathrooms evoke a spa-like experience with radiant heat floors and multijet shower head.



Life at 114 Mulberry Street will ensure you the utmost style, comfort, and convenience, and comes equipped with bicycle storage, a laundry room, and a rooftop terrace for breathtaking city views.