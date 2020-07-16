114 East 27th Street

Amenities

PRIME FLATIRON/NOMAD LOCATION / HIGH CEILINGS / SUNNY SOUTHERN EXPOSURE / GRANITE COUNTERS / STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES / MARBLE BATH / ELEVATOR / FREE LAUNDRY / BALCONY! This 1br home is located around the corner from the 6, N and R trains, Madison Square Park and many delicious NYC restaurants. Your new home has high ceilings facing south with plenty of natural light, queen sized bedroom, separate kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, generously sized living/dining room, marble bath with hand held shower spray and shower head, balcony, and hard wood floors. This boutique elevator building has only 10 units. Offering free laundry in the basement and cats are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Sorry no dogs. Call my cell to set up a viewing.