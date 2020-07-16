All apartments in New York
Find more places like 114 East 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
114 East 27th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

114 East 27th Street

114 East 27th Street · (917) 273-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

114 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
PRIME FLATIRON/NOMAD LOCATION / HIGH CEILINGS / SUNNY SOUTHERN EXPOSURE / GRANITE COUNTERS / STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES / MARBLE BATH / ELEVATOR / FREE LAUNDRY / BALCONY! This 1br home is located around the corner from the 6, N and R trains, Madison Square Park and many delicious NYC restaurants. Your new home has high ceilings facing south with plenty of natural light, queen sized bedroom, separate kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, generously sized living/dining room, marble bath with hand held shower spray and shower head, balcony, and hard wood floors. This boutique elevator building has only 10 units. Offering free laundry in the basement and cats are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Sorry no dogs. Call my cell to set up a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 East 27th Street have any available units?
114 East 27th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 East 27th Street have?
Some of 114 East 27th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 East 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 114 East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 114 East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 114 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 114 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 East 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 114 East 27th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity