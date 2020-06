Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym internet access valet service

Experience the convenience of city living with neighborhood feels. Take in the gorgeous views of Lower Manhattan while enjoying a cup of coffee on the rooftop. Nassau St. is the new way of living in the Financial District.*NO FEE*Sleek and sophisticated, the building offers qualities always coveted, but rarely obtained in the finest New York rental residences a unique blend of generously proportioned interiors and the enjoyment of Nassau Club over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities creatively conceived to enhance your exceptional FiDi lifestyle. lsr263142