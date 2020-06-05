1105 First Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In person tours available -NO FEE- Welcome home to this charming studio apartment located just two flights up between 60th Street and 61st Street! The apartment features a full pass-thru kitchen, large windows, exposed brick, and has a large closet.

The location is superb, steps away from world-class restaurants, Bed Bath and Beyond, Whole Foods. shopping, NQR/456 trains, and bus transit!

PETS OK. GUARANTORS OK.

Please text, call or email to set up a tour. Units 3 and 16 also available for $1950,Welcome home to this charming studio apartment located just one flight up between 60th Street and 61st Street! The apartment features a full kitchen, large windows, exposed brick and has a large closet.



This apartment is located just blocks from the Second Avenue Subway with access to tons of transportation options as well as Upper East Side hot spots including Bed Bath and Beyond as well as Whole Foods.



Pet friendly and available for immediate lease! Guarantors OK! Please EMAIL ONLY for an appointment to view!



NO FEE!