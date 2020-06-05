All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1105 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1105 First Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:40 PM

1105 First Avenue

1105 1st Avenue · (907) 306-8096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1105 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In person tours available -NO FEE- Welcome home to this charming studio apartment located just two flights up between 60th Street and 61st Street! The apartment features a full pass-thru kitchen, large windows, exposed brick, and has a large closet.
The location is superb, steps away from world-class restaurants, Bed Bath and Beyond, Whole Foods. shopping, NQR/456 trains, and bus transit!
PETS OK. GUARANTORS OK.
Please text, call or email to set up a tour. Units 3 and 16 also available for $1950,Welcome home to this charming studio apartment located just one flight up between 60th Street and 61st Street! The apartment features a full kitchen, large windows, exposed brick and has a large closet.

This apartment is located just blocks from the Second Avenue Subway with access to tons of transportation options as well as Upper East Side hot spots including Bed Bath and Beyond as well as Whole Foods.

Pet friendly and available for immediate lease! Guarantors OK! Please EMAIL ONLY for an appointment to view!

NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 First Avenue have any available units?
1105 First Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1105 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 First Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 First Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1105 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1105 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1105 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1105 First Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity