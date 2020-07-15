Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry lobby

Spacious one bedroom with dining alcove soaring ceilings and huge living area. This home features and in home washer/dryer and tons of closet space! New kitchen renovations include quartz counter tops and Bosch Appliances. Reduced security deposit for well qualified applicants. * Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $5350.00 and 1 Month Free.Apartment Features:- Laundry in Unit- Dishwasher- Microwave- Hardwood Floors- Renovated- Walk in Closet- Dining AreaAbout This Building:In the heart of the West Village, 110 Horatio Street offers a rare opportunity for waterfront apartment living. The modern residences feature spacious interiors with abundant light and Hudson River views, capturing the tranquil charm of the neighborhood.A newly-renovated lobby and fitness center extend your home. Enjoy unparalleled access to a vibrant neighborhood with restaurants, shops and galleries. You are just minutes from the High Line, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Chelsea Market and Hudson River Park for cycling and jogging. Transportation is close via subways at 14th Street/ 8th Avenue and 7th Avenue.Featured Amenities:- Roof Deck- Fitness Center- Laundry Room- Pet Friendly- Elevator