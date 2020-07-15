All apartments in New York
110 Horatio Street

110 Horatio Street · (702) 824-4514
Location

110 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
Spacious one bedroom with dining alcove soaring ceilings and huge living area. This home features and in home washer/dryer and tons of closet space! New kitchen renovations include quartz counter tops and Bosch Appliances. Reduced security deposit for well qualified applicants. * Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $5350.00 and 1 Month Free.Apartment Features:- Laundry in Unit- Dishwasher- Microwave- Hardwood Floors- Renovated- Walk in Closet- Dining AreaAbout This Building:In the heart of the West Village, 110 Horatio Street offers a rare opportunity for waterfront apartment living. The modern residences feature spacious interiors with abundant light and Hudson River views, capturing the tranquil charm of the neighborhood.A newly-renovated lobby and fitness center extend your home. Enjoy unparalleled access to a vibrant neighborhood with restaurants, shops and galleries. You are just minutes from the High Line, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Chelsea Market and Hudson River Park for cycling and jogging. Transportation is close via subways at 14th Street/ 8th Avenue and 7th Avenue.Featured Amenities:- Roof Deck- Fitness Center- Laundry Room- Pet Friendly- Elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Horatio Street have any available units?
110 Horatio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Horatio Street have?
Some of 110 Horatio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Horatio Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Horatio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Horatio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Horatio Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 Horatio Street offer parking?
No, 110 Horatio Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 Horatio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Horatio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Horatio Street have a pool?
No, 110 Horatio Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Horatio Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Horatio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Horatio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Horatio Street has units with dishwashers.
