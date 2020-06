Amenities

Live/Work Loft NO FEE Live/Work Loft This 2nd floor (walk up 1 flight) loft in the city's flower district has a very large outdoor space. There are three north facing windows to west 28th Street (perfect for a photographer) and one South facing window looking at trees in the building's courtyard as well as the door to the terrace that can be opened to let in even more light. You may live and work in this space. Perfect for a photographer or an architect, someone who doesn't get too many visitors. NO BROKER FEE. NO DOGS. Please email or call for an appointment.