Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

106 Central Park South

106 Central Park South · (646) 737-9754
Location

106 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4M · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
concierge
doorman
valet service
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
valet service
Every inch of this 566 sq. ft. studio on Central Park South is well utilized: Upon entering the hall which leads to the large and inviting 12'2'' x 23'10" living space, one passes a privatized marble bathroom, an immense 7'3'' X 6'7'' walk-in closet so spacious it could be used as a home office and a galley kitchen. The apartment faces south onto 58th Street overlooking the pretty architecture of the building across the street. Additionally, this unit is in its own tucked away area on the floor. Unusual of most studios, Apt. 4M can truly serve as a comfortable home. Well priced for the space and offered unfurnished! Virtually staged photo included to show one of several ways the apartment can be furnished. 106 Central Park South is a world-class condominium offering the best in service, luxury and security with a full-time concierge and doorman, on-site valet services, including dry cleaning, tailoring and maid service, an on-site garage and a live-in resident manager. New York City's finest restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues are all just steps away. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Central Park South have any available units?
106 Central Park South has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Central Park South have?
Some of 106 Central Park South's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
106 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 106 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 106 Central Park South does offer parking.
Does 106 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 106 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 106 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 106 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
