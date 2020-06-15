Amenities

Every inch of this 566 sq. ft. studio on Central Park South is well utilized: Upon entering the hall which leads to the large and inviting 12'2'' x 23'10" living space, one passes a privatized marble bathroom, an immense 7'3'' X 6'7'' walk-in closet so spacious it could be used as a home office and a galley kitchen. The apartment faces south onto 58th Street overlooking the pretty architecture of the building across the street. Additionally, this unit is in its own tucked away area on the floor. Unusual of most studios, Apt. 4M can truly serve as a comfortable home. Well priced for the space and offered unfurnished! Virtually staged photo included to show one of several ways the apartment can be furnished. 106 Central Park South is a world-class condominium offering the best in service, luxury and security with a full-time concierge and doorman, on-site valet services, including dry cleaning, tailoring and maid service, an on-site garage and a live-in resident manager. New York City's finest restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues are all just steps away. Sorry, no pets allowed.