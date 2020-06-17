105 W 27 st 2

Amenities
105 W 27 - Property Id: 296933
1,700 SF Retail Space for Rent in Chelsea Space Use information: flexible. Available immediately. Prime location superiorly benefits from being steps to Fifth Avenue, Broadway & Sixth Avenue; well-maintained building, close to multiple subways, dining, shopping, and entertainment that provide heavy foot traffic! Key Details: Approx 1,700 SF $162/SF Ground Floor Available Immediately Open Layout
Central Air and Heating
High Ceilings
Prime Retail in Chelsea
High End Trophy Space
Security System
Secure Storage
