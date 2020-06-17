All apartments in New York
105 W 27 st 2

105 West 27th Street · (347) 722-3458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
105 W 27 - Property Id: 296933

1,700 SF Retail Space for Rent in Chelsea Space Use information: flexible. Available immediately. Prime location superiorly benefits from being steps to Fifth Avenue, Broadway & Sixth Avenue; well-maintained building, close to multiple subways, dining, shopping, and entertainment that provide heavy foot traffic! Key Details: Approx 1,700 SF $162/SF Ground Floor Available Immediately Open Layout

Listed rate may not include certain utilities, building services and property expenses
Central Air and Heating
High Ceilings
Prime Retail in Chelsea
High End Trophy Space
Security System
Secure Storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296933
Property Id 296933

(RLNE5843301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W 27 st 2 have any available units?
105 W 27 st 2 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W 27 st 2 have?
Some of 105 W 27 st 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W 27 st 2 currently offering any rent specials?
105 W 27 st 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W 27 st 2 pet-friendly?
No, 105 W 27 st 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 105 W 27 st 2 offer parking?
No, 105 W 27 st 2 does not offer parking.
Does 105 W 27 st 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W 27 st 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W 27 st 2 have a pool?
No, 105 W 27 st 2 does not have a pool.
Does 105 W 27 st 2 have accessible units?
No, 105 W 27 st 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W 27 st 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W 27 st 2 has units with dishwashers.
